Woman arrested for stabbing 90-year-old man to death in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police have arrested a woman and charged her with murdering an elderly man last month.

Atlanta police say they were called to the Marian Road Highrise on Sidney Marcus Blvd. around 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 25.

When they got there, they found a 90-year-old man who had been stabbed several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say they have now arrested Janet Williams, 65, and charged her with that man’s murder.

Williams is being held in the Fulton County Jail, according to online records.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn the name of the man who was killed.

Police have not released details about what led up to the deadly stabbing.

