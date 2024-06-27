Woman arrested after crashing into fence at midtown Atlanta fire station

ATLANTA — A driver was arrested Thursday morning after crashing into a fence in front of a midtown Atlanta fire station.

Firefighters on the scene told Channel 2 Action News that a woman crashed into a fire station on 16th Street near Atlantic Station at around 8 a.m.

The woman did not make contact with the building but did tear up the fence, according to firefighters.

Police did not identify the woman.

It is unclear whether she was impaired at the time of the crash.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Atlanta Fire Department for more information.

