Witnesses react to shooting at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — There was chaos at Piedmont Park, when gunfire rang out Monday night.

It happened at the basketball courts in the middle of Piedmont Park between the lake and the Botanical Gardens.

Deepsha Jain often comes to Piedmont Park for her nightly exercise ritual.

“I come here every day. Every single day,” said Jain.

But this time, things were interrupted by crime scene tape surrounding the basketball court nearby. Atlanta Police said someone shot a woman in the hand, during a basketball game. That news made Deepsha, a little uneasy.

“I come here alone and it’s surprising that women are being shot. Yeah, it’s scary now,’ Jain said.

Police told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill, some people were playing basketball, when some kind of altercation started. Someone fired shots and hit the woman who was watching the game.

Channel 2 Action News cameras saw evidence markers on the ground at the scene.

This seems to be a very busy start to summer. There have been multiple shootings in over the last few weeks. Channel 2 Action News obtained the latest Aggravated Assault numbers from Atlanta Police.

This time, last year, there were 1,483 Aggravated Assaults. As of June 3,2023, there 1,116. That doesn’t include this shooting. That means Aggravated Assaults are down 25%, verses last year.

Deeps said, she’s still concerned.

“I’m scared now and like shocked. This is not a place where people are shot. Everyone is coming here. Children are coming here. Students are coming here, so it’s like scary,” she said.

Police said the victim was alert and breathing. She’s recovering in a hospital.

