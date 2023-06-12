Possible suspect in Piedmont Park shooting detained, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirm that a woman was shot inside Piedmont Park Monday night.
It happened around 6 p.m. at the park.
Police confirmed a woman was shot in the hand near the basketball courts in the middle of the park.
APD has now confirmed a possible suspect has been detained, though the investigation continues.
Police said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing.
