With new school year just around the corner, here are Back to School events around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The new school year is almost upon us and for metro Atlanta parents, students, teachers and more, that means one thing: it’s time for Back to School events!

With different events popping up around the metro area, here’s a quick rundown of some f the things to do and places to go for Back to School.

In Atlanta

Atlanta Public Schools Back to School Bash at Georgia World Congress Center:

Interim APS Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle and incoming Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson are welcoming the back-to-school season in starting at 9:30 a.m. APS leaders and staff will be greeting students, parents and community at the Georgia World Congress Center, in Halls C 1 and C 2, all day Saturday with a 200 exhibitor Back to School Bash.

Attendees will be able to receive free backpacks stuffed with school supplies, fun activities and giveaways, and have an option to take a school physical.

Registration is open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Backpack giveaway at Carver STEAM Academy:

The Columbia Residential is hosting a backpack and school supply giveaway for K-12 students at Carver STEAM Academy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check-in starts at 10:30 a.m.

Event organizers say they’ll be giving out 1,500 pre-filled backpacks for students, with activities and a live DJ also on-site.

Around the metro

Quincy Carter Foundation, City of Stonecrest Back to School event at Browns Mill Recreation Center:

The Quincy Carter Foundation and City of Stonecrest are hosting a Back to School football event to foster mental and physical health and wellness.

At the event, which starts at 9 a.m. at the Browns Mill Recreation Center, attendees can get free haircuts, physicals, vaccinations, backpacks and school supplies.

During the event, there will also be several inspirational speakers to talk to students about living substance-free lives.

Back To School Sneaker, Supply Giveaway in Duluth:

Change Church and the Change Foundation are teaming up to provide backpacks, school supplies and new sneakers to more than 1,000 K-8 students.

The event will be at Change Church on Premiere Parkway in Duluth and starts at 10 a.m.

Douglas County Schools Back to School Kickoff at Legacy Arena:

Douglas County Schools will hold a Back to School Kickoff from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the third year, this time at Legacy Arena in Douglasville.

At the event, there will be games, food and backpacks with school supplies for students.

Henry County Back to School Kickoff at Stockbridge Amphitheater:

The City of Stockbridge is hosting a back-to-school kickoff event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring school supply giveaways for students and teachers in Henry County.

There will be giveaways, games and inflatables, as well as lunch for attendees.

School Supply Giveaway at Tara Boulevard Walmart in Hampton:

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Clayton County Schools are hosting a free block party and supply giveaway at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Hampton.

The event features donated items, a live DJ, food trucks, gaming tents, bounce houses and more.

Green Bay Packers Backpack Giveaway at Eastside High School in Covington:

Covington students will be able to attend a special Backpack Drive with a fun twist: Green Bay Packers Cornerback Eric Stokes is hosting the event.

Stokes will help students and families in Covington get ready for the new school year by giving away backpacks, school supplies and other education materials.

