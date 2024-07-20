Atlanta’s City of Refuge breaks ground on new 38,000-foot transition center, expanding program

ATLANTA — An organization that’s been serving those in need of shelter and help for 26 years is now expanding to help more people in southwest Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke with leaders of City of Refuge, who broke ground on a building designed for transformation on Wednesday.

With the turn of the dirt, leaders and partners of the City of Refuge are moving their mission forward with a new transformation center that will let them help more people in crisis transition to stable housing and income.

Dawn Arnold with Invest Atlanta said the new transformation center is the seventh City of Refuge project the organization has funded because the wrap-around work City of Refuge does makes a real difference in people’s lives.

“We love the COR model because not only do they provide housing, but they provide skills training,” Arnold told Channel 2 Action News. “Whatever the issue is that led to your homelessness, they help to resolve that issue.”

Gregory Washington, Vice President of Re-Entry for the City of Refuge said the new transformation center will have a generational impact.

“We’ve been listening for a long time and now with having this transformation center, we’ll be able to change, not just the generation we’re servicing now, but their kids’ kids,” Washington said.

The new facility will be 38,000 square feet and cost $15 million to build. Inside, there will be 25 affordable housing units at the top, a grocery store, an entrepreneurship hub, a medical and mental health clinic and a credit union below.

The amenities that will be installed in the development will be able to help not just those living in City of Refuge, but the surrounding community as well.

“We are about the inside out, and so yes, we want to serve those who are in a housing program, but really we are here for the greater community,” Edward Phillips, Vice President of Development, said.

The development in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood is expected to help fill critical economic, health and wellness service gaps in the area.

