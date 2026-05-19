Cobb County elections having ‘technical issues’ with voting system at some locations

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Cobb County are reporting issues at a few of their precincts with Election Day voting underway in the Georgia primary election.

Several voters have called or emailed the Channel 2 Action News newsroom about issues they have come across. We reached out to Cobb County Elections & Registration, which confirmed its system is having technical issues.

The department says backup procedures are in place and voting is still happening.

“Voters are encouraged to remain patient as election staff work to address the issue and assist voters as quickly as possible. No polling locations have stopped voting operations, and all eligible voters in line by 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot,” Cobb election officials said.

We’ll have the latest from the polls across metro Atlanta, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 3:00 p.m.

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