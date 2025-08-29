With CPB shutting down, WCLK is working to fund the future of radio station

ATLANTA — A radio station that has been a staple around metro-Atlanta and Clark Atlanta University could have to make some major changes because of a loss of federal funding.

WCLK is one of the longest-running jazz stations in the Southeast. Now there is a push to help the station survive after public radio funding was slashed.

Jamal Ahmad is one of the soulful voices behind the mic at WCLK.

The radio station located on the Clark Atlanta campus has been on the air for more than 50 years. But now a loss of funding could impact how it operates.

“This is part of the fabric of Atlanta, and if WCLK was not here, a huge part of Atlanta would not be here,” Ahmad said.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting recently lost $1.1 billion in public media funding.

That means the $300,000 grant that WCLK usually gets along with other NPR-affiliated stations is gone.

“That’s a revenue stream that we’ve relied on day in and day out for the last 40 years,” WCLK General Manager Wendy Williams said.

Williams told Channel 2’s Cory James that money has helped them serve and grow an audience of listeners all over the world.

“We have added on staffing with that grant. We are able to take care the majority of our staff, but we also offer student stipends through that grant, as well, and we want to be able to continue to do that,” Williams said.

Granting students like Charles Simpson opportunities to follow in the footsteps of announcers like Morris Baxter, Deb Moore, and Rodney Evans.

All have walked through the jazz halls of WCLK -- a place Ahmad believes is too important to lose.

“I’m a product of that. I started as a student. I want WCLK to thrive. We’ve been here by the grace of God,” Ahmad said.

Right now, the radio station has raised about $65,000. Williams is hoping to raise $300,000 by the end of November. You can help them out by CLICKING HERE.

