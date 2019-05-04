Wild chase tops 100 mph before crashing into school fence, causing lockdown

ATLANTA - A wild chase and crash ended with the driver taking out a school fence and prompting a lockdown at a metro school.
Frustrated parents told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that the people inside the car put children’s safety at risk.
“It’s kind of messed up that they did this around a school. The kids jumped out and ran, and they ran through the school property,” one mother said.
What we’re learning about the juveniles involved in the chase that topped 100 mph, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
