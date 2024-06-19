What does Tuesday’s primary runoff say about what to expect come November?

ATLANTA — Tuesday’s primary runoff may give some hints about what to expect with November’s presidential election here in Georgia.

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez spoke with political analyst Bill Crane who said Tuesday’s results show Democrats need to come together if Biden wants to win Georgia.

“We had a number of Democratic primary runoffs in key counties … where the Democratic Party was quite divided,” Crane said. “That party needs to come back together strongly, and particularly that African American base vote, for Joe Biden to carry Georgia in the fall.”

As for Trump, Crane said his supporters should be somewhat enthused.

“Brian Jack, the 6th District Congressional winner last night got 62% of the vote against a well-established Republican state Sen. Mike Dugan, was only 37% of the vote. You may remember two years ago, Trump had a slate of candidates -- only Herschel Walker on the Senate ticket and Bert Jones, our Lieutenant Governor, won in a Republican primary and runoff. All the others lost to a slate led by Brian Kemp. This time, the Trump candidate won handily, Crane said.

In Georgia’s 2nd District, former U.S. Education Department official Wayne Johnson beat convicted Jan. 6 offender Chuck Hand for the Republican nomination.

Johnson was part of the Department of Education under Trump.

“I think that people are looking for solutions,” Johnson said. “They’re looking for people that can bring some experience to bear. And I think I was successful in communicating that I’m a solutions-focused person.”

Meanwhile, in Georgia’s 14th District, Shawn Harris, a retired Army general and rancher will take on Marjorie Taylor Greene in November for her Congressional seat. Harris faces an uphill fight in the strongly Republican district.

