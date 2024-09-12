What are the top 10 regional hospitals in metro Atlanta?

ATLANTA — In a rundown of the best hospitals in the country, U.S. News and World Report said that a chunk of the best hospitals in America were in the metro Atlanta area.

From hospitals for complex surgeries to cancer treatments and patient care for blood disorders, the metro Atlanta area has plenty of places to find the healthcare you need.

For the regional rankings, U.S. News said Marietta and Sandy Springs were both included.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Here’s the list of the best 10 hospitals in the metro Atlanta area, according to U.S. News.

10. Piedmont Fayette Hospital: U.S. News said Piedmont Fayette Hospital ranked highly for its strong performance for 10 adult procedures and conditions’ treatments, including colon cancer surgeries, heart attack patient care, heart failure and diabetes treatment.

8. Emory University Hospital Midtown: Like its fellow Emory institutions, the Emory University Hospital in Midtown Atlanta received a high rank for how it provides cancer treatments and care, cardiological treatments and vascular surgery. It also ranked highly for how it performs procedures related to ear, nose and throat conditions, diabetes and gastrointestinal surgeries.

8. Northside Hospital Cherokee: Northside Hospital Cherokee was ranked high by U.S. News for its cancer treatments, cardiology and diabetes care, as well as how it provides care for patients who have had a heart attack.

7. Emory Johns Creek Hospital: The Johns Creek Emory facility received a high rank on the list for its adult specialties in cancer treatment, cardiology, and diabetes, as well as high performance when treating geriatric patients, nephrology and neurological conditions.

6. Northside Hospital Forsyth: Northside Hospital Forysth got its high ranking in the list for performing well and treating well on 12 procedures and conditions, including gastrointestinal surgeries and geriatric procedures.

5. WellStar Kennestone Hospital: The WellStar Kennestone Hospital ranking from U.S. News hit number five for its level of care for general medical needs and surgical procedures.

4. Northside Hospital Atlanta: Northside Hospital was ranked as the fourth best in Atlanta for its specialties in treating a variety of cancers and heart conditions.

2. Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital: Similar to its Atlanta sister hospital, Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital ranked high on the list from U.S. News. The organization ranked it high for its specializations in cancer, gastroenterology, diabetes care and nephrology, among others.

2. Piedmont Atlanta Hospital: U.S. News reports that Piedmont Hospital ranks high on the list of best hospitals for its high performance in four different specialties, plus how it treats a variety of different conditions and how it performs on procedures. Specialties at the hospital include cancer, cardiology and diabetes.

1. Emory University Hospital: U.S. News says Emory University Hospital in Atlanta is ranked nationally for three specialties, including cardiology, dermatology and cancer. The hospital also performs highly in more than a dozen procedures and conditions, like diabetes, gastroenterology and geriatric care, among others, the report says.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

SpaceX Polaris Dawn: Private citizens are taking a spacewalk for the first time ever

©2024 Cox Media Group