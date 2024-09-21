Waters for Georgia grant program winners announced by Georgia Power Foundation

ATLANTA — The two winners of the Georgia Power Foundation’s Waters for Georgia grant program were announced Thursday.

According to the foundation, $1 million was awarded to the Trust for Public Land and Seabrook Village Foundation.

The Waters for Georgia program from the Georgia Power Foundation (GPF) is meant to invest in projects that are focused on water resources which result in measurable benefits for communities an environments in the state of Georgia.

This includes preservation and restoration projects for Georgia’s waterways, lakes and rivers.

“For more than a century, protecting Georgia’s natural legacy and its resources has been a foundational element of our commitment to being A Citizen Wherever We Serve,” Jason Cuevas, vice president of Corporate Responsibility for Georgia Power and president and GPF CEO, said in a statement.

The Trust for Public Land organization works with communities to create, protect and steward nature-rich areas vital to human well-being, according to a statement from GPF.

The nonprofit will use its portion of the grant award to “This organization will use grant funding to restore hydrological infrastructure, introduce green infrastructure and establish riverbank plant buffers in Mableton, adjacent to the Fulton County Airport – Brown Field.”

Separately, the Seabrook Village Foundation, which is dedicated to the research, education and authentic portrayal of the Reconstruction period in America’s culture and environment for rural African American communities in coastal Georgia, said it would use its funds to provide a “living shoreline installation that facilitates a healthy marsh ecosystem while preserving the shoreline and preventing erosion” that could harm the historical heritage site in the Gullah Geechee community.

“The Waters for Georgia grant program is just one way that we partner with instrumental organizations such as the Trust for Public Land and Seabrook Village Foundation that are working to preserve, and improve, our state’s water resources for Georgians today, and for future generations. We congratulate this year’s recipients and look forward to seeing the impact of their work.”

