Water main break impacts Buckhead homes

ATLANTA — Atlanta Watershed crews are responding to a water main break in Buckhead, impacting hundreds of homes. The break is on Paces Place and Paces Ferry Road, near the OK Cafe, according to reports.

About 500 homes, including four apartment complexes, are affected by the water outage. Emergency repairs are currently in progress, officials said.

An 8-inch main was shut off by Atlanta Watershed crews to facilitate the repairs. The water main break is causing disruptions in the surrounding area.

The cause of the break is under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group