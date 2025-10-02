WATCH: Suspect wanted for multiple assaults leads APD on chase

ATLANTA — A suspect wanted in connection with multiple aggravated assaults was arrested after a car and foot chase in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Quinterrius Gooden, who was wanted across the metro Atlanta area, was initially spotted driving a white Hyundai Sonata along Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta.

When Atlanta officers tried to stop him, he drove away, prompting a chase, police said.

The Atlanta Police Air Unit played a crucial role in tracking Gooden’s car from the air, maintaining visual contact as he drove away from the initial location.

TRENDING STORIES:

Aerial video released by APD shows Gooden abandoning his car on Oakland Drive in southwest Atlanta. Gooden hopped out and began to run away.

However, it didn’t take long for officers to find the suspect squatting against a wall. He was then taken into custody.

According to APD, Gooden had multiple active warrants, including one from the South Fulton Police Department for aggravated assault, another from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault on law enforcement, and additional warrants from the Fulton County and Cobb County Sheriff’s Offices for probation violations related to aggravated assault.

Gooden was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group