Suspect wanted in brutal assault at popular Atlanta sports bar could be USC student, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are offering a reward for anyone who can identify a suspect connected to a violent assault last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Atlanta officials, the incident happened at the Park Tavern on 10th Street in northeast Atlanta on Sept.1 around 12:23 a.m.

Police said they responded to a call about a dispute with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with injuries to his face and head.

The victim was not alert or conscious but was breathing, APD said. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. His identity was not released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said the victim and suspect were in a verbal argument that turned into a physical fight.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect, who they believe may attend the University of South Carolina.

APD is asking anyone with information or who can identify the suspect to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group