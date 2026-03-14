WATCH: Suspect accused of rummaging through cars at Coca-Cola plaza

ATLANTA — A man is facing multiple charges after Atlanta police say he was caught breaking into vehicles outside The Coca‑Cola Company headquarters in downtown Atlanta.

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Around 8:41 p.m. on Feb. 12, APD was called to a report of a car break-in at Coca‑Cola Plaza.

While officers were on the way, 911 dispatchers remained in contact with the victim, who described the suspect.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man hiding behind a vehicle. Police say the suspect, identified as Zachary Beaulier, ran when he noticed officers, leading to a brief foot chase before he was arrested.

Investigators later learned that a second vehicle had also been unlawfully entered and rummaged through during the incident.

Beaulier was charged with two counts of entering an automobile, loitering and prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and battery.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

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