Husband, wife found dead inside South Fulton home, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home following a domestic disturbance call Saturday afternoon.

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South Fulton officers responded to the 4000 block of Dinmont Chase shortly before noon after receiving a call from a man who was threatening to harm himself and another person inside the home.

Police said SWAT officers were called to the scene and tried to establish communication.

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After officers entered the home, they found two people dead inside, according to authorities.

Officials said the victims were husband and wife, though their identities and ages have not yet been released.

Detectives remained on the scene gathering evidence as the investigation continues.

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