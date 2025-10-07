WATCH: Man fires gun into the air along crowded Atlanta street

ATLANTA — A convicted felon faces multiple charges after firing a gun into the air last weekend, police said.

It happened near Edgewood Avenue in northeast Atlanta on Sept. 28.

Atlanta police said officers spotted Walker discharging multiple gunshots into the air.

A brief foot chase occurred and the suspect, identified as Michael Walker, was arrested.

The APD K-9 Unit found his gun, which was hidden in a wheel well, police said. Officers recovered five shell casings from the scene.

APD said further investigation revealed that the gun had been illegally modified to function as a fully automatic weapon.

Walker has been charged with unlawful possession of a dangerous and modified weapon, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public roadway, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of obstruction.

