WATCH: Atlanta Family Dollar ‘ransacked’ by multiple suspects, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are looking for suspects who officials say stole multiple items from a Family Dollar.

Atlanta police said on Saturday, just before 3:30 a.m., officers received reports of a burglary at the Family Dollar on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they noted that the business appeared to “be ransacked.”

According to the store manager, multiple suspects pulled up in a black SUV to the store after closing hours broke into the store, and stole several items, including shampoo, food, tobacco products, and clothing.

The store manager confirmed that the business was locked up when it closed.

Police did not specify how many suspects were seen breaking into the store.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

