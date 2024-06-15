Warning issued after large pet lizards linked to salmonella outbreak across 9 states including GA

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a warning following a salmonella outbreak tied to bearded dragons.

The CDC said it has received at least 15 reports of salmonella illness tied to the large pet lizards across 9 states, including Georgia.

So far, four people have been hospitalized over the infections, but there have been no reported deaths.

More than half of the people who have become sick are children.

“Bearded dragons can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to their bodies and anything in the area where they live and roam,” the CDC said. “You can get sick from touching your bearded dragon or anything in its environment and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing Salmonella germs.”

The CDC recommends that people who have the lizards as pets to wash their hands after handling them. They also warn not to “kiss or snuggle your bearded dragon, and don’t eat or drink around it. This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick.”

