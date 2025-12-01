Wanted man arrested after lengthy, dangerous chase in Meriwether County, officials say

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A wanted man was arrested after a pursuit, and he faces several charges in connection with the chase, officials say.

Meriwether County deputies said have arrested Rontravious Porter, a suspect wanted for violent crimes in Clayton County, after a high-speed chase on Nov. 23.

Porter, who was driving a 2013 Honda Accord, was wanted for aggravated assault, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a crime, cruelty to children and criminal damage in Clayton County. The chase began when Meriwether County deputies received a be on the lookout alert and attempted to stop Porter’s vehicle, leading to a dangerous pursuit.

“Our patrol deputies and investigators were placed in great peril during this very volatile situation,” said Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith. “I am grateful that none of our citizens, our personnel nor any other responding agencies were seriously injured during this potentially deadly encounter.”

Officials said the pursuit started when deputies identified Porter’s vehicle entering Meriwether County through the Flock camera system. Despite attempts to stop him, Porter fled, ramming a deputy’s patrol vehicle and attempting to hit another deputy head-on.

As the chase continued, deputies deployed stop sticks, flattening the vehicle’s front tires. Porter continued to flee until his vehicle was forced off the road in the Woster area, where it crashed into a fence, Meriwether County authorities said.

Porter then fled on foot into a wooded area. A perimeter was established, and drones along with K-9 units from neighboring counties were deployed to locate him. Porter was eventually found when a drone detected his heat signature, and he was apprehended after attempting to stop a passing vehicle, officials said.

Porter was taken into custody and transported to an Atlanta-area trauma hospital for treatment of his injuries. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony fleeing in Meriwether County, in addition to charges in Clayton County.

Smith expressed appreciation for the cooperation between law enforcement agencies, highlighting the successful apprehension of Porter as a result of their joint efforts.

“It takes all of us from the smallest to the largest agencies working together to keep our citizens safe,” he said.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Meriwether County for additional information.

