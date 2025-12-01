Football legend Bernie Kosar back in hospital: ‘Obviously a little bummed’

ATLANTA — Cleveland Browns legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar posted a social media video Sunday from his hospital room.

“Obviously a little bummed,” he said.

Kosar didn’t disclose anything additional about his condition, preferring to focus on gameday with a hearty “Go Browns!”

He received a liver transplant on Nov. 17 after over a year on the waiting list, ABC News reported.

He told Cleveland Magazine last year that he had been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease.

The former NFL quarterback played 12 seasons in the league, making a significant impact with the Cleveland Browns from 1985 to 1993.

Kosar, who led the University of Miami to its first national championship in 1983, was selected by the Browns in the 1985 NFL supplemental draft. During his tenure with the Browns, he led the team to three AFC championship game appearances in 1986, 1987 and 1989.

Kosar is ranked third in the Browns’ franchise history with 21,904 passing yards. Despite his efforts, the Browns were unable to secure a Super Bowl appearance, losing each AFC championship game to the Denver Broncos.

After being released by the Browns in 1993, Kosar joined the Dallas Cowboys and contributed to their Super Bowl victory that season. He then went on to play for the Miami Dolphins from 1994 to 1996, rounding out his professional career.

