VP Kamala Harris returns to Atlanta to help shore up the Black vote in Georgia

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta on Friday speaking to the 100 Black Men of Atlanta’s annual conference.

Harris is trying to shore up support in the Black community as recent polling shows some weakness.

She decided to speak at the conference to talk about what she said the Biden administration has done for them.

With comedian Steve Harvey leading the discussion, Harris talked about the economy as she addressed the conference.

Harvey threw his support behind the Biden-Harris ticket.

“If we don’t vote, how are we going to ask for something next time,” Harvey said.

Harris came to Atlanta, in part, to help shore up softening poll numbers in the black community -- particularly among Black men.

She talked about what she says are the administration’s accomplishments, including getting more access to capital and home ownership.

“I wanted to come and speak to the 100 Black Men, this organization because I know who everyone here is. This is a room full of leaders, of everyone who can help get the word out,” Harris said.

But Republicans pushed back. Georgia is vitally important to them, too.

Florida Rep. Byron Douglas disagreed with everything Harris talked about and blamed high inflation on the Biden administration.

“To come out now and give a speech that doesn’t do anything, the reality is that people have fallen behind under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Douglas said.

But Harris insisted the administration is doing more than Republicans to help the black community.

“People need more than what is just necessary to get by. We want to get ahead,” Harris said.

And as if to reinforce Georgia’s importance in the upcoming presidential election, Harris will be back in Atlanta on Tuesday.

