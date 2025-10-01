VIDEO: Suspect crawls through vent, steals from popular dog park in Old Fourth Ward

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing items from a dog park.
According to police, on Tuesday, around 10:30 a.m., officers received a report of a burglary at The Fetch Dog Park on Daniel Street in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.
Officers said the suspect was spotted on surveillance footage entering a trailer on the property through a vent in the roof.
The suspect is then captured taking multiple items, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, online, using the P3 app, or texting CSGA to 738477.
