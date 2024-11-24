Video shows what suspect bought before shooting 76-year-old

ATLANTA — New video shows the person police think may have shot a 76-year-old man walking in a West End neighborhood earlier this month.

The bullet hit the man in the neck.

The shooting happened before noon on November 15 near Interstate 20 and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

That’s where police said two people trying to sell water to drivers stuck at the traffic light turned violent.

A witness said a man walking past them told them to get a job, and one of them shot him.

The person who saw it did not want to talk publicly due to fear of retaliation. However, people in the neighborhood said it’s a believable scenario.

“A lot of teenagers my age, they don’t know how to walk away from a situation like that,” said Karbon Smith. “They want to be the big guy, the big, tough guy, all the time.”

Channel 2 Action News was there minutes after the shooting that Friday, and detectives gathering evidence did confirm an argument led up to the gunfire.

They said medics rushed the 76-year-old to the hospital in critical condition.

Saturday marked eight days with no arrest.

Crime Stoppers released surveillance video of one of the suspects buying a handful of water bottles in a gas station. The social media post said Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit wants to talk to him.

There’s a $2,000 reward for the person who turns him in to police.

