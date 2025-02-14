Video shows giant 1,600 lb. Great White shark off the Georgia-Florida coast

ATLANTA — No, it’s not Jaws, but a massive Great White shark has been pinged off the coast of Georgia and Florida.

Research group OCEARCH said the tagged shark named Contender pinged about 45 miles off the coast on Jan. 17.

“Contender is the largest male white shark the OCEARCH team has sampled, tagged, released and studied to date in the NW Atlantic white shark population! So he’s pretty special,” OCEARCH Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Ralson told The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The organization has also posted video of the beast on its Facebook page.

Contender is a male white shark and is nearly 14 feet long.

“Contender’s name is in honor of Contender Boats, a longtime OCEARCH partner, whose industry-leading sport fishing and pleasure boats enable our research missions,” the organization said in another Facebook post.

OCEARCH said the tag on Contender “will provide valuable real-time data for approximately five years, helping us track his movements and understand his migration patterns.”





