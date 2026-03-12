Video released of fight that ended in Atlanta triple shooting

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help following a shooting that left three men injured early this year.

Atlanta police responded to a chaotic scene on Edgewood Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, after a large fight escalated to gunfire outside 421 Edgewood Ave. SE, leaving three men with gunshot wounds and a crowd of potential witnesses who have yet to come forward.

Officers arriving at the scene located a 30-year-old man with a possible gunshot wound to his right foot, a 27-year-old man with an apparent wound to his left arm, and a 21-year-old man who sustained wounds to both his left shoulder and left ankle. All three were alert and conscious and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their identities were not released.

APD says the shooting was preceded by a large-scale physical altercation involving multiple individuals at the location. Surveillance video of a portion of the fight has been shared by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and a reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

