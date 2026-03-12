Student wrote threats against classmates, parents of those named say they’re being notified

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Administrators at a Fulton County charter school are investigating written threats that a student made against classmates.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter was at Ridgeview Charter Middle School during Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a letter sent to parents on Thursday afternoon, Principal Thomas Garrett said they responded immediately after learning about the threats and are assessing the situation.

Parents of the students name told Kleinpeter that they are being notified of the incident.

Garrett says that they learned about the situation because of students who reported what they had seen to teachers.

TRENDING STORIES:

He added that, though concerning, no students or staff were in imminent danger.

Kleinpeter is working to learn more on what the threats were and if the student involved will face charges.

“Threatening behavior of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Ridgeview Charter Middle School,” he wrote.

Parents at the school told Kleinpeter that they were not aware that the threats had been made until the letter was sent home after school on Thursday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group