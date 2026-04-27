Man faces felony charges for death of man found in Athens tent, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — A 30-year-old man was arrested April 24 in connection with a suspicious death investigation, Athens-Clarke Police Department said.

Joshua Robert White was charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 42-year-old Rodney Alford of Athens.

Officers found Alford dead in a tent while they were on an unrelated call in the area of Hull and Danielsville roads.

Investigators determined Alford’s death was suspicious.

Police are continuing to investigate this death.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective David Harrison at David.Harrision@accgov.com or at 762-400-7361.

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