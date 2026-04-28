VIDEO: Porch pirate steals packages as homeowner worked in backyard

ATLANTA — Police are trying to track down a porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages in Southwest Atlanta.

The latest incident happened on Friday along Canova Street SW.

Investigators said the homeowner was in his backyard when he got an alert from his door camera.

The homeowner told police he didn’t think much of it because he was expecting a package, but when he checked the front porch, his packages were gone.

He then checked his doorbell camera and saw a man sneak up onto his porch and steal the packages.

Anyone with information on who the man is is asked to call police.

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