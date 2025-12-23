VIDEO: Cigarette request ends in robbery; Suspect still at large

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing another man after a late-night encounter that began with a request for a cigarette.

The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 16, near 409 University Avenue SW, according to investigators with the APD’s Robbery Unit.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and asked for a cigarette. When the victim declined, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and forced the victim to hand over personal belongings before leaving the area.

Investigators say the suspect is known by the name “J.J.”

APD has released surveillance video and photos in the hope that someone can identify the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes or has information about the robbery is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 app

Text CSGA to 738477

You do not have to give your or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

