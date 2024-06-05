VIDEO: 21-year-old accused of street racing leads APD on chase

ATLANTA — Street racers were caught on camera “laying drag” at an intersection in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Atlanta police, multiple street racers drove recklessly along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta on May 27.

As officers drove into the parking lot, several vehicles drove off.

Dash camera video and aerial footage show the moment officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a drive-out tag.

The driver, 21-year-old Willie Wilson, allegedly ran several lights and nearly crashed into APD patrol vehicles while trying to escape police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Wilson then turned off the Jeep’s headlights, known as “blacking out,” before speeding onto the interstate.

After several minutes, Wilson pulled to the side of the interstate, jumped out of the vehicle, and ran away.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities said there were other passengers in the Jeep, but after a thorough investigation, they were released.

Wilson was arrested and charged with fleeing from police, no driver’s license and reckless driving. He was booked into the Atlanta City Jail.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Teachers, school board members weigh in on approval of raises for Atlanta educators

©2024 Cox Media Group