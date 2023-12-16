Vice President Kamala Harris traveling to Atlanta for HBCU Celebration Bowl

ATLANTA — College football fans aren’t the only ones flooding the streets of downtown Atlanta on Saturday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are visiting Atlanta for the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Florida A&M University is set to face Howard University in the annual HBCU championship game.

Harris is a graduate of Howard University. She studied political science and economics at Howard University and graduated in 1986.

The vice president and second gentleman are expected to land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 12 p.m. and then head to Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Drivers should expect roads between the airport and the stadium, including the downtown I-75/I-85 connector, to be shut down. Triple Team Traffic will monitor traffic delays and closures.

.@VP Harris plans to attend the #CelebrationBowl at Mercedes Benz. Expect lane closures and delays through Downtown (75/85) around Noon. Stay with @wsbradio for updates. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/IRH7U79hua — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) December 16, 2023

The FAMU Rattlers finished undefeated in SWAC, and their only regular-season loss this year came against South Florida in September. The Howard Bison finished with a 4-1 MEAC record and a 6-5 overall record, ending the season on a winning streak.

The Atlanta Convention and Trade Bureau told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that 40,000 fans were expected to flock to the city.

