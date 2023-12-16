Former North Georgia youth minister who ‘coached’ child to produce child pornography sentenced

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former North Georgia youth minister will spend a little over a decade in prison after being convicted of child molestation charges.

According to court records obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Austin Wray Perkins has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after taking a plea deal in September. He will also serve 25 years of probation concurrently with his time in prison.

Officials added that Perkins will have to register as a sex offender.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In March 2022, Floyd County police officials announced the arrest of several individuals suspected of producing child pornography in the area after they received tips about the images being created and involving children from ages 2 to 12 years old. Perkins was identified as one of the suspects who was arrested.

Police added that they also rescued a child from a home where the pornography was produced.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Floyd County investigators who said Perkins coached the child about acting in videos and molested the child.

According to the investigation, the child had no family for support Perkins had taken in for care.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said Perkins was a Grace Fellowship Baptist Church youth minister in Cave Spring.

“He was coached,” Sgt. Chris Fincher told Channel 2 Action News. “He was directed in what to do and actions to take. That’s what makes this such an egregious crime.”

Perkins pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, possession or control of any material depicting the minor in a sexual context and employing/using the minor to engage in/assist a person in sex.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘She did not deserve this;’ Vigil held for woman killed by suspect fleeing from Clayton Co. police

©2023 Cox Media Group