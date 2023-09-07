Former Georgia youth minister pleads guilty to ‘coaching’ child to produce child pornography

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former youth minister had pleaded guilty to child molestation charges this week.

In March 2022, Floyd County police officials announced the arrest of several individuals suspected of producing child pornography in the area after they received tips about the images being created and involving children from ages 2 to 12 years old.

Police added that they also rescued a child from a home where the pornography was produced.

Of the six people arrested, one was Austin Perkins, a former youth minister and community leader.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Floyd County investigators who said Perkins coached the child about acting in videos and molested the child.

According to the investigation, the child had no family for support Perkins had taken in for care.

“He was coached,” Sgt. Chris Fincher told Channel 2 Action News. “He was directed in what to do and actions to take. That’s what makes this such an egregious crime.”

Perkins was a youth minister with Grace Fellowship Baptist Church in Cave Spring.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Perkins’ mother, who said she doesn’t believe the charges.

“He’s been a leader of his church,” Bishop said. “Always. I would hope nobody believes this because the church has always had him taking care of all this.”

Fincher said everyone arrested in the operation was found to have child pornography that was being circulated worldwide and stored locally on hard drives and devices.

Perkins pled guilty to three counts of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, possession or control of any material depicting the minor in a sexual context and employing/using the minor to engage in/assist a person in sex.

If convicted, Perkins faces up to 40 years in prison.

