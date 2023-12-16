40,000 college football fans bring big business to Atlanta ahead of Cricket Celebration Bowl

ATLANTA — College football fans have again flooded the streets of Atlanta for the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Florida A&M University is set to face Howard University at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday for the annual HBCU Championship Game.

“I have faith in the team,” said Mickenzie Wiggins, a Howard University student. “I hope that we’ll pull through and win because that’s what we’re here for.”

William Pate with the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau said this game will be another big weekend for Atlanta.

“It’s a great opportunity with 40,000 fans in town, to really for our restaurants, for our hotels, for all of our event venues,” Pate said.

Atlanta business owners like Aisha Taylor, who owners The Sistah Shop in Atlantic Station, told WSB Tonight’s Larry Spruill that they are ready for a busy weekend.

“We’ve already begun to see it,” she told Spruill. “We’ve had people trickle in who are here for the weekend and have already started shopping with us.”

Taylor said the store’s most popular items are the HBCU products.

Along with all the other excitement, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the stands with fans to cheer on her alma mater, Howard University, with her husband and second gentleman, Doug Emhoff. Harris studied political science and economics at Howard University and graduated in 1986.

The Rattlers finished undefeated in SWAC, and their only regular-season loss this year came against South Florida in September. The Bison finished with a 4-1 MEAC record and a 6-5 overall record, ending the season on a winning streak.

