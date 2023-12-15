VP Kamala Harris coming to Atlanta for Saturday’s Celebration Bowl

ATLANTA — The Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday in Atlanta.

The game is expected to draw thousands to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the Bison will have one of their most prominent alumni in the stands.

According to her office, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Saturday’s game with her husband and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Harris studied political science and economics at Howard University and graduated in 1986.

The vice president’s office did not release any other details about Harris and Emhoff’s trip to Atlanta. The Cricket Celebration Bowl will kick off at Noon on Channel 2.

The Cricket Celebration Bowl is considered the unofficial HBCU football championship. It has pitted the MEAC and SWAC champions against each other since the bowl began in 2015.

The Rattlers finished undefeated in SWAC, and their only regular-season loss this year came against South Florida in September. The Bison finished with a 4-1 MEAC record and a 6-5 overall record, ending the season on a winning streak.

