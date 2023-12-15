New construction to begin soon at Atlanta airport, leaders consider it traveler-friendly

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — More construction is starting soon at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

This is good news for travelers.

Crews are already working on building modules not far from the north terminal. The massive framed module is part of the $1.3 billion project at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

Modules will be used to help widen the concourse.

In a news conference on Thursday, Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders discussed how modules are the future of traveler-friendly construction projects.

Balram Bheodar, the airport general manager, said it was a big improvement to the airport.

“This is a humongous improvement to our airport setting us up for future growth in the next 20 or 30 years. For the passenger, it will elevate the level of service that we’re providing for them,” said Bheodar.

The modules are being built in a module yard near the international terminal.

The structure will be trucked over and connected at the terminal.

The concept is expected to make for less construction site delays at the gates, and less frustration for passengers at the world’s busiest airport.

“It’s helpful. It would definitely cut up less time, less waiting,” said Marcos Tapia, a traveler.

Bheodar told Channel 2 Action News the idea to produce the modules was thought of in Atlanta by the airport team with passengers in mind.

“All of us working together to come up with innovative concepts to build module systems. Truck it over there and set it in place and then outfit it. how much more better can it be,” said Bheodar.

The first modules should be ready to move over to Concourse D in April.

