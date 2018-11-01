Veteran sword swallower recovering in hospital after stunt goes wrong

ATLANTA - A sideshow performer is recovering in the hospital after a stunt went wrong.
Chris Steele, who goes by the stage name Captain Steele, has performed his sword swallowing stunt for local charities and school for the last decade.
Steele always warns audiences that his stunt is very real and dangerous and this past weekend, it landed him in the ICU.
Speaking to Channel 2's Justin Wilfon from his hospital bed, Steele said he swallowed 13 swords and twisted them during a Halloween show at the Clermont Lounge.
"Thirteen swords traveled about 16 inches down into my chest cavity," Steele said.
Steele now says he cannot perform, which is his only means to take care of his family.
A GoFundMe has been created to help him pay for medical expenses as he continues to recover. You can donate here.
