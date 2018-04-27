Vet warns about increase in copperhead bites this time of year

ATLANTA - A local veterinarian is warning pet owners that copperheads are out and to be careful while walking your dogs.
Channel 2’s Craig Lucie went to the veterinary center of Buckhead, where they already have their first patient that nearly lost her leg after a copperhead strike.
Dr. Greg Jenkins said Maggie, a 13-year-old terrier mix, is lucky she can walk after she was attacked by the snake.
“When she came in she couldn’t even walk just lying there,” he said.
How it happened and his important warning to keep your pets safe, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}