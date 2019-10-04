Vandals spray-paint graffiti over 1,000 feet of Boulevard Tunnel mural

ATLANTA - For the last five years, people who drive around and through the Boulevard Tunnel have enjoyed the beautiful mural painted along the walls of the tunnel.
The group called "Living Walls" used donations to have the rainbow mural painted along the walls of the tunnel.
Now, 1,000 feet of the walls have been tagged with graffiti, to the point you can't tell what the original mural looked like.
TODAY AT 5: What neighbors want done to the people responsible, if they're ever caught.
