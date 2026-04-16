United Way launches new campaign to support women ahead of Mother’s Day

ATLANTA — As Mother’s Day approaches, the United way of Greater Atlanta has a new campaign to support the women who help our communities bloom.

Channel 2’s Family 2 Family and the United Way surprised a group of women in southwest Atlanta to show them how important they are to the community where they live and work.

The United Way of Greater Atlanta kicked off its Bloom the Block campaign this week.

“We want everyone in your neighborhood to know that you’re loved and that you’re appreciated,” said Cori Dickens Cain, associate vice president for Education at United Way of Greater Atlanta.

Thursday, they surprised this group of unexpecting women at the learning spaces program at the Metropolitan Library in southwest Atlanta.

“We’re not expecting anything, you know. Everyday you’re being a mom, everyday you’re doing the work, we don’t expect anything but for our kids to thrive so it’s important for people to see and recognize us as well its very nice,” mother Chloe Harper said.

WSB-TV and the United Way are partnering to Bloom the Block and show the women who hold our community together how important they are.

“Women are the pillar for a lot of work that we do, especially in the early childhood field,” said Cori Dickens Cain, associate vice president for Education at United Way of Greater Atlanta.

“Women do everything. We are bus drivers. We are school teachers. We are the workers. We’re everything,” Harper said.

Through the program, people can buy a flower yard sign for a woman in their life to show and recognize how much she is appreciated.

The money from the flowers goes to support the United Way’s community programs for women and kids.

“And so they are the ones that are keeping it all together and we want to take a moment to celebrate them,” Cain said.

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