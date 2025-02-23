United Way of Greater Atlanta holds leadership luncheon for young Black men

ATLANTA — The United Way of Greater Atlanta is working to help young Black men find the keys to success.

The group hosted its ninth annual African American Partnership Leadership Luncheon on Friday where they celebrated their mission.

“We are celebrating 120 years. We have been in this community for 120 years, investing in this community,” Katrina Mitchell, Chief Community Impact Officer with United Way of Greater Atlanta said.

The event was held at the Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Director of Community and Public Affairs Condace Pressley spoke with actor Michael Ealy at the event.

“It’s all about helping the community for me, and when I was asked to do this, it was in learning about what the organization is doing that I was able to say yes,” Ealy said. “I am a believer in the, ‘It takes a village’ mentality, so I look at it more as a responsibility, not so much as an achievement.”

The program explored critical issues affecting young Black men in our communities.

Ealy wanted to encourage this crowd who raises money and dedicates resources throughout Metro Atlanta to keep pushing forward.

“I think you have to one keep up the good fight, there is no quitting when you get into this kind of work,” he said.

