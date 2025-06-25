‘Unacceptable:’ Trash piling up at Atlanta apartment complex made worse by dangerous heat

ATLANTA — Neighbors at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex are growing more and more upset as trash keeps piling up around their homes.

They told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that the issue is made even worse because of the dangerous heat making the smell worse and bringing more bugs out.

“It’s just unacceptable when you pay all this rent and you have to come home to this,” resident Keith Malcolm said.

Malcolm says he’s lived at the Perimeter 294 apartment complex on Brownlee Road for years, and the trash was never a problem until new management took over.

Channel 2 Action News cameras spotted at least four overflowing dumpsters and trash on the street leading into the complex.

“You wanna call it home. Just, it’s even embarrassing to try to invite somebody over here because of the conditions and the way this trash is," Malcolm said.

There is no management office on the property, but Fernandes was able to speak with someone on the phone who indicated someone else would call back and explain why neighbors have to deal with the trash. She has not heard back.

The Atlanta Police Department handles all code enforcement cases and a spokesperson told Fernandes that there is an active complaint about the trash. An inspection is scheduled for Thursday.

