0 Uber driver carjacked, pistol-whipped in Buckhead; teen girl in custody

ATLANTA - Police have a teenage girl in custody after an Uber driver was pulled from his vehicle and pistol-whipped in Buckhead early Friday.

The 15-year-old girl and another man jumped into the Uber driver’s car and were pursued by police down I-75, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty told AJC.com. She was apprehended when they crashed near New Northside Drive and I-285, but the man ran off, he said.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen spoke to Atlanta police about the charges the teen faces.

We'll have a LIVE report on the search for the second suspect for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Officers were called about 2:27 a.m. after the victim’s car was stolen. He told police he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Maple Drive and East Paces Ferry Road when two people approached carrying handguns.

A man came to the driver’s window, while the teenage girl positioned herself at the front passenger window, Daugherty said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Both suspects pointed handguns towards the victim, so he opened the door to exit the vehicle,” he said. “The male suspect then pulled the victim from the vehicle and struck him across the face with the weapon. At that time, both suspects entered the vehicle and fled the location.”

The victim was treated on scene for a small laceration over his left eye.

Officers later spotted the car headed north on I-75 near Northside Drive and tried to pull it over. The car didn’t stop, Daugherty said, leading officers on a brief chase.

The man is still at large, according to police. Police have not said if the girl, who is not being named because she is a minor, will be charged.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article was written by Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.