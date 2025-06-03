UAE airline to start direct flights to Atlanta

ATLANTA — If you want to venture to Abu Dhabi this summer, you‘ll soon have a direct way to get there. And your flight options will get even better this fall.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will start direct flights between Atlanta and Abu Dhabi four times a week on July 2, the company announced.

Those direct flights will become daily on Nov. 1.

“This service offers seamless travel to Atlanta, a city celebrated for its rich history, diverse culinary scene, and vibrant cultural life,” Etihad Airways said.

Starting July 2, flights will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Currently, Etihad Airways offers flights to five other North American cities: Boston, Chicago, New York, Toronto and Washington, D.C.

The airline will add a sixth destination, Charlotte, N.C., in May 2026.

Etihad Airways is headquartered at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The carrier will be the 16th international carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

