TSA announces ConfirmID for people who don’t have proper identification while flying

ATLANTA — The Transportation Security Administration will launch TSA ConfirmID on Feb. 1, 2026, providing a new option for travelers without a REAL ID or any other acceptable identification.

For a fee of $45, travelers will be able to use this identity verification system to access air travel.

TSA ConfirmID is designed for travelers who arrive at the TSA checkpoint without a REAL ID or another acceptable form of ID.

“TSA ConfirmID will be an option for travelers who do not bring a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID to the TSA checkpoint and still want to fly,” said Adam Stahl, Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator for TSA.

TRENDING STORIES:

This new option aims to assist those unable to comply with the REAL ID requirements while ensuring that taxpayers do not incur costs associated with processing these travelers.

Travelers using TSA ConfirmID will be subject to additional screening measures and potential delays, which may increase their wait times during the TSA checkpoint process.

The TSA warns that the process can take up to 30 minutes, potentially leading to travelers missing their flights if they do not prepare adequately.

It is advised that travelers pay the TSA ConfirmID fee in advance to reduce any potential delays.

The payment for TSA ConfirmID is valid for 10 days from the traveler’s start date, allowing flexibility for travelers who may have short-notice plans.

For additional information on what constitutes an acceptable form of ID, travelers can refer to the TSA’s website.

©2026 Cox Media Group