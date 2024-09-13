Triple shooting at Atlanta strip mall leaves man critically injured

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man critically injured.

Police said the shooting happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in SW Atlanta.

All three men shot were taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooting occurred near multiple businesses, including an American Deli and a barbershop.

It is unclear exactly what led up to this shooting.

Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.

