Triple shooting at Atlanta strip mall leaves man critically injured

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man critically injured.
Police said the shooting happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in SW Atlanta.
All three men shot were taken to a nearby hospital.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting occurred near multiple businesses, including an American Deli and a barbershop.
It is unclear exactly what led up to this shooting.
Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
- UGA football player arrested for driving at speeds above 100 miles per hour
- State will not charge Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in Georgia election interference case
- Apalachee school shooting: Gunman also had knife, rode bus to school day of massacre
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group