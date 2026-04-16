Trial date set for suspect in deadly midtown clinic shooting

ATLANTA — A man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting inside a midtown medical clinic is now scheduled to stand trial.

Deion Patterson, who was previously ruled not competent to stand trial, has now been deemed fit after multiple mental health evaluations, Patterson’s defense attorney Shawn Hoover said.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln reports Judge Eric Dunaway set a tentative trial date for June 1 but acknowledged conflicts for both prosecutors and defense attorneys. Despite that, Dunaway said he does not want to delay the case any further.

“We’ve had Mr. Patterson’s case for a couple of years now, and he’s been in someone’s custody, so I would like to make Mr. Patterson’s case a priority,” Dunaway said in court.

Patterson, a military veteran, is accused of opening fire inside a Northside Hospital clinic in midtown Atlanta in 2023, shooting five women. Authorities said Amy St. Pierre, a mother of two, was killed. Another victim, Alicia Hollinger, was permanently disfigured.

“The impact continues … especially for those who’ve lost family members in this situation,” Hollinger said.

Investigators said Patterson fled the scene after the shooting, triggering a manhunt that shut down parts of midtown before he was captured in Cobb County.

In 2024, a doctor testified Patterson was not competent to stand trial after he said he could not remember details of the shooting. However, after more than a year and three separate mental evaluations, his defense team now says he is able to assist in his case.

“All the evaluations are done, and we’re ready to move forward,” defense attorney Shawn Hoover said.

Both the prosecution and defense said they are still waiting on evidence related to Patterson’s arrest in Cobb County but expect to be prepared if the trial proceeds as scheduled on June 1.

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