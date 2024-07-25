Atlanta

Trees down causing traffic nightmares in parts of metro

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

Tree down on I-285 WB

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The stormy weather is causing traffic issues across parts of the metro.

A tree is currently blocking several lanes of Interstate 285 westbound at Flat Shoals Road.

It is causing a traffic nightmare with vehicles at a standstill well past Panthersville Road.

Also, for drivers along N. Druid Hills Road, there is a tree down currently across that road causing a traffic jam.

