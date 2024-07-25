Trees down causing traffic nightmares in parts of metro

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The stormy weather is causing traffic issues across parts of the metro.
A tree is currently blocking several lanes of Interstate 285 westbound at Flat Shoals Road.
It is causing a traffic nightmare with vehicles at a standstill well past Panthersville Road.
GRIDLOCK ALERT in DeKalb: fallen tree blocks all but the far left lane on I-285/wb (Inner Loop) past Flat Shoals Road (exit 48), delays strong. Use I-20 to Moreland Ave as alt connection. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/b2vdUcJ27V— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 24, 2024
Also, for drivers along N. Druid Hills Road, there is a tree down currently across that road causing a traffic jam.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family says body of missing 18-year-old GA mother has been found
- Man shot, killed trying to stop suspects from breaking into neighbors’ cars
- Man shot to death in Old Fourth Ward identified as owner of popular Buckhead seafood restaurant
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group