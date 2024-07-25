Trees down causing traffic nightmares in parts of metro

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The stormy weather is causing traffic issues across parts of the metro.

A tree is currently blocking several lanes of Interstate 285 westbound at Flat Shoals Road.

It is causing a traffic nightmare with vehicles at a standstill well past Panthersville Road.

GRIDLOCK ALERT in DeKalb: fallen tree blocks all but the far left lane on I-285/wb (Inner Loop) past Flat Shoals Road (exit 48), delays strong. Use I-20 to Moreland Ave as alt connection. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/b2vdUcJ27V — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 24, 2024

Also, for drivers along N. Druid Hills Road, there is a tree down currently across that road causing a traffic jam.

